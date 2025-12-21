The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. Falcons wide receiver Drake London is expected to return for Atlanta, per NFL Network. He has missed several weeks with a PCL sprain.

London has not played since Week 11, per NFL Network. He is not the only big-time receiver to return from injury, as Arizona is also expected to have Marvin Harrison Jr. back on the field.

London has posted 810 receiving yards this season, with six touchdown catches. He also has 60 receptions. He last played in a loss on November 16 to the Carolina Panthers, where he posted 119 receiving yards.

Atlanta is 5-9 on the campaign. The Falcons enter Sunday's game coming off a win over Tampa Bay.

Drake London has been playing well for the Falcons this season

London posted at least 100 yards receiving in his last three games. He had an insane performance against the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year. In that game, he had three touchdown catches and 14 receptions. He finished the game with 118 receiving yards.

“Everything in the passing game goes through Drake,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said, per Sports Illustrated. “… He's the emotional leader. He's usually at the point of attack in everything we do for the running game.”

It has been frustrating for the Falcons to have to go without London. Atlanta has been inconsistent, struggling to score one week while exploding with offense the next. Atlanta has dealt with several other injuries on offense, including to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons are hoping to salvage a frustrating season, with Kirk Cousins now under center. Cousins is a veteran who will get a chance to show the NFL what he can do in the final weeks of the season. Cousins is making the most of this opportunity.

“I think anytime you get the chance to play, it's an opportunity, and I think you feel like you need to play at a level that justifies it being out there,” Cousins said, per ESPN. “So, I think there's a responsibility that comes with that opportunity that I've always felt.”

Atlanta and the Cardinals play Sunday at 4:05 ET. Arizona is a woeful 3-11 on the season.