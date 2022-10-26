Phil Kessel gets standing ovation after breaking all-time ironman NHL record

Phil Kessel is now officially the sole owner of the NHL’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. By hitting the ice Tuesday night on the road against the San Jose Sharks, the Vegas Golden Knights forward has skated for 990 consecutive NHL games in a row to break his tie with Keith Yandle.

Here is Kessel getting a much-deserved standing ovation from the crowd as his major career accomplishment was being read aloud inside the SAP Center in San Jose.

A standing ovation for the (iron) man of the hour, Phil Kessel! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ALZ0A1wTcW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 26, 2022

Phil Kessel tied Yandle’s record in last Monday’s 3-1 win against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kessel also finished that game with a point, assisting on a goal by Nicolas Roy in the first period.

At 35 years old, there should still be enough gas left in Kessel’s tank. And he can continue adding to his record to ensure that his seat atop the list will be much longer than Yandle’s reign.

Among active NHL players, Andrew Cogliano of the Colorado Avalanche and Brent Burns of the Sharks have the longest ironman streak. Cogliano has played in 830 games straight entering Tuesday, while Burns has appeared in 686 in a row, as of tonight’s game between the Golden Knights and the Sharks.

Phil Kessel started his streak all the way back in 2009 when he was still a member of the Boston Bruins.

While Kessel doesn’t exactly have the physique of a warrior, he somehow has prevented illnesses and injuries from disrupting his streak in arguably the most physically violent pro league in the world.