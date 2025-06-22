The Vegas Golden Knights had a disappointing season by their standards, losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. Now, the Golden Knights look to bounce back and know they will need another impact scorer. Vegas combined for just 10 goals over five games, averaging two per contest. Alarmingly, Stuart Skinner shut them out in back-to-back games. The Golden Knights will look to remedy that and actually have a realistic trade acquisition that could see them snag Jason Robertson in the NHL offseason.

This would have been unheard of one year ago. Now, it's a scenario that might happen as the Stars are taking calls on Robertson. One look at the Stars' cap situation, and it's easy to understand why. Conversely, the Golden Knights have slightly more cap room. But the cap situation is only decent right now because they have yet to sign their best player. Yes, Jack Eichel is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, though Vegas will look to lock him up.

There is a scenario in which the Golden Knights can acquire Robertson. While they have already sent away numerous first-round picks, they might be hesitant to do it again. Yet, this is the same Vegas team that traded for Eichel despite having almost no cap room. In this case, the house always seems to win.

Some might believe the Golden Knights might not need any more scoring. Overall, they were fifth in goals, fourth in assists, 13th in shooting percentage, and second on the power play. The bad performance against the Oilers revealed that there were flaws in this offense, and Eichel needs help.

Jason Robertson is a realistic trade acquisition in the 2025 NHL offseason

Even though the Stars are a rival in some way to the Golden Knights, there would be no hesitation to make a deal if both sides agree. While Robertson has been linked with other teams, Vegas would be a good fit.

If the teams were to make a deal, it would have to be enticing enough for both to agree to terms. In other words, the Golden Knights would have to send a good package. One typical package could see Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden McNabb, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Stars for Robertson. They might have to include a second-round pick to make that deal. Also, Vegas could do a deal that sends Dorofeyev, Alex Pietrangelo, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Stars for Robertson.

The Golden Knights originally acquired Eichel by sending Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick. Therefore, it's not far-fetched to believe they could not pull something similar this time around. Of course, Dallas will likely hold out for the best deal. This is still a realistic trade acquisition because the Stars are attempting to stay competitive for the Stanley Cup without hindering themselves in the future.

Playing with Jack Eichel on the Golden Knights

The No. 1 appeal for Robertson coming to Sin City would be the chance to play with Eichel. So far, the first line features Mark Stone on the right side and Ivan Barbashev on the left. If the Golden Knights acquired Robertson, they could swing him to the first line with Eichel.

Another potential scenario could see Robertson playing on the second line with Tomas Hertl, basically replacing the guy he was traded in exchange for. That still would not negate the chance to play on the Vegas power play with Eichel. Having already played with Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston, there would be more pristine chances for scoring when paired with one of the best centers in the NHL.

If the Golden Knights cannot sign Mitch Marner in the offseason, they will likely chase after a trade acquisition that could help them remain contenders. Of course, the first goal would be to extend Eichel to a long-term contract. Then, a possible trade for Robertson would surface. The best course of action would also be to try to get Robertson on a long-term deal. Otherwise, it would be a one-year rental.

Vegas is always involved in trade rumors. Unsurprisingly, the Golden Knights will be among the top pursuers of Robertson and surely will be calling the Stars looking to make a deal. While others might not agree, the past has shown us that Vegas always comes through in the clutch. Some might believe that the team that signs Marner will instantly win the NHL offseason. However, the Golden Knights could steal that honor if they could find a way to seal the deal and create an offensive juggernaut that might be deadly in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.