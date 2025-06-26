The Vegas Golden Knights had a busy day on Wednesday. With NHL free agency set to open on July 1, the front office has made it a priority to re-sign some of their key players before they potentially hit the open market. After having agreed to a new deal with Reilly Smith, the Golden Knights made another move to keep Brandon Saad in town along with him.

Saad ended up getting released midway through the 2024-25 campaign by the St. Louis Blues, but he managed to quickly latch on with Vegas. In 29 games with his new squad, Saad racked up six goals and eight assists, carving out a spot in their lineup as a bottom-six forward. With free agency looming, the Golden Knights wanted to keep Saad around, and it sounds like they were successful in their quest to do so.

“Sounds like Brandon Saad will be returning to Vegas, too,” Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said shortly after reporting Smith's return to the Golden Knights.

Article Continues Below
More Golden Knights News
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) warms up before game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights bringing back key winger ahead of NHL free agencyMichael Whitaker ·
Jason Robertson is the most realistic trade acquisition in the NHL offseason
Golden Knights’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonRB Hayek ·
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) stretches in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.
3 best trade destinations for Blue Jackets’ Elvis MerzlikinsMichael Whitaker ·
Ivan Barbashev and Nic Hague on the sides. Mystery player in the center. Golden Knights logo background.
3 players Golden Knights must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
Nic Hague in center, Pavel Dorofeyev and Reilly Smith on the sides. Golden Knights logo in the background. Golden Knights nightmare, Golden Knights free agency, NHL Free agency
Golden Knights’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Golden Knights rumors: 2 East teams interested in Nic Hague tradeTristin McKinstry ·

Golden Knights keeping veteran core in place for 2025-26 season

As Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) skate away, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate with left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) after his goal tied the game during the third period at TD Garden.
© Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Saad may have flamed out with the Blues, but he found his footing with the Golden Knights, and he quickly became a key part of their lineup. A gritty veteran who won a pair of Stanley Cup championships early in his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Saad has a wealth of postseason experience that will surely help Vegas as they attempt to get back to the top of the mountain next season.

Of course, this move alone won't earn the Golden Knights a title, but these sorts of under-the-radar moves can be the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs. With Smith and Saad returning next season, Vegas' front office can focus more of their attention on bringing some top-end talent to town once free agency opens next week.