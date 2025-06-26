The Vegas Golden Knights had a busy day on Wednesday. With NHL free agency set to open on July 1, the front office has made it a priority to re-sign some of their key players before they potentially hit the open market. After having agreed to a new deal with Reilly Smith, the Golden Knights made another move to keep Brandon Saad in town along with him.

Saad ended up getting released midway through the 2024-25 campaign by the St. Louis Blues, but he managed to quickly latch on with Vegas. In 29 games with his new squad, Saad racked up six goals and eight assists, carving out a spot in their lineup as a bottom-six forward. With free agency looming, the Golden Knights wanted to keep Saad around, and it sounds like they were successful in their quest to do so.

“Sounds like Brandon Saad will be returning to Vegas, too,” Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said shortly after reporting Smith's return to the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights keeping veteran core in place for 2025-26 season

Saad may have flamed out with the Blues, but he found his footing with the Golden Knights, and he quickly became a key part of their lineup. A gritty veteran who won a pair of Stanley Cup championships early in his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Saad has a wealth of postseason experience that will surely help Vegas as they attempt to get back to the top of the mountain next season.

Of course, this move alone won't earn the Golden Knights a title, but these sorts of under-the-radar moves can be the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs. With Smith and Saad returning next season, Vegas' front office can focus more of their attention on bringing some top-end talent to town once free agency opens next week.