The Vegas Golden Knights were knocked out in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring. But in their short history, they have been known to make serious offseason moves. The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported Sunday that Alex Pietrangelo could miss all of 2025-26 with an injury. Could that launch Vegas to an active offseason once again?

“I’m hearing Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo is dealing with serious injuries and is going to require multiple major surgeries this summer, which will result in missing the entire 2025-26 season, at least,” Pagnotta reported.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman had hinted at a Pietrangelo injury earlier in the offseason. The insider was asking around about Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics. “I put together a long list for all of these teams…and I had Pietrangelo on that list. And someone indicated to me that he might not be available.” He went on to say he did not have confirmation at that time, which was June 7.

Pietrangelo did not play in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, citing an injury. But he picked up where he left off with the Golden Knights, playing 71 regular-season games and 10 of their 11 postseason contests. He is entering the second-to-last year of his seven-year contract he signed with Vegas.

The Golden Knights would be able to put Pietrangelo on Long Term Injured Reserve and use his $8.8 million cap hit this offseason. And, for the last time, he would be able to play in the postseason. The new NHL CBA eliminates that loophole, but does not begin until 2026-27.

The Golden Knights have been heavily connected to Mitch Marner ahead of his unrestricted free agency. Putting Pietrangelo on LTIR would help Vegas facilitate a massive contract for Marner. But they would have to find a defenseman to take the veteran's place while he recovers next season.