One of the top young golfers in the world made a statement on Tuesday. Instead of playing for the PGA Tour, Michael La Sasso will head to LIV Golf, foregoing his senior year at Ole Miss and an opportunity to play at this year's Masters Tournament.

“It's a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don't take that lightly,” La Sasso said in a statement via ESPN and the AP. “LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC.”

HyFlyers is Phil Mickelson's team for LIV Golf. La Sasso is the current NCAA Champion and earned an opportunity to play in The Masters because of the win. Apparently, playing in the biggest tournament in the world isn't in La Sasso's plans. The college student will turn 22 years old in March. He will play alongside Mickelson, who has a lot of history of winning The Masters.

“Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that's evident every time he tees it up,” Mickelson said in a statement via ESPN and the AP. “He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC.”\

La Sasso missed the cut five times in six PGA Tour events last season.