The Kansas City Chiefs have some big decisions ahead of them in the NFL free agency period, which is slated to get underway later this week. The Chiefs have been in the market for a running back for a while now, with many projecting them to draft star Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame with their first round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Another option is for the Chiefs to try to sign a star in free agency, and the biggest name on the market in the running back department is reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Recently, NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on how the Chiefs might be willing to throw their hat into the ring on the Walker front.

“It appears increasingly likely that [Kenneth] Walker is headed somewhere else,” reported Pelissero, per a video posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter. “In the running back market, things can often be tricky, but a couple of teams to keep in mind, certainly the Tennessee Titans… but how about the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has not historically spent a lot at the running back position… The Chiefs do have some wiggle room, especially after the Trent McDuffie trade.”

Article Continues Below

Indeed, the Chiefs surprised many last week when they dealt star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, freeing up some cap space in the process, which could be used to pursue Walker III in free agency.

The running back department was arguably the weakest position on the Chiefs' roster over the past couple of seasons, and adding an elite talent like Walker III would go a long way in helping Kansas City bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025.

In any case, free agency is slated to open up on March 11.