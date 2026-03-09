The NFL's legal tampering period opens up at 12PM ET on Monday. There has already been a flurry of activity from NFL teams before they can negotiate with free agents ahead of the new league year. One recent trade agreement could have an impact on the Minnesota Vikings as they attempt to trade one of their veteran defenders.

The Cowboys agreed to a trade with the Packers, acquiring edge rusher Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Both sides agreed to this trade just hours before the legal tampering period.

The Athletic's Alec Lewis explained that this trade between Dallas and Green Bay could influence Minnesota's efforts to trade Jonathan Greenard.

“Informative here on Jonathan Greenard’s value,” Lewis posted on social media on Monday. “The context makes it complex. But he’s worth a very premium return, so Vikings will understandably drive hard bargain.”

Greenard is on the trade market because the Vikings want to create more cap space. The veteran edge rusher has a $22.15 million cap hit in 2026. He could save Minnesota $12.25 million in cap space by being traded.

Greenard had a down season in 2025, logging 38 total tackles with three sacks and once forced fumble in 12 games played. Before 2025, Greenard had back-to-back seasons with 12 or more sacks.

The veteran edge rusher turns 29 years old in May and is under contract for two more seasons. He could make an appealing trade target for another team even with a large cap hit.

Now the Packers and Cowboys have seemingly set the trade market for veteran edge rushers. Minnesota may have to accept a mid-round pick to move Greenard.

It will be fascinating to see if Greenard garners any trade interest over the next few weeks.