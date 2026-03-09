The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently learned that star wide receiver Mike Evans would be hitting free agency, which is set to begin later this week. The news could mean that Evans suits up for a different franchise for the first time in his future Hall of Fame career.

On Monday, players are allowed to begin negotiating with teams ahead of the official free agency period, and recently, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on how Evans could make a decision on his next home sooner rather than later as things get underway.

“Mike Evans is now an hour away from negotiating with other teams for the first time in his future Hall of Fame career. It’s feeling like his time with the #Buccaneers is coming to an end and that could happen quickly,” reported Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Evans has been a staple of the Buccaneers' offensive attack for over a decade now, recently seeing his impressive streak of 1,000-yard seasons come to an end, largely due to a collarbone injury he suffered early on in the season last year against the Detroit Lions.

Still, even at the age of 32, Evans remains a reliable downfield target who is a walking mismatch for opposing cornerbacks, and it seems likely that he will have plenty of suitors interested in his services in free agency.

For the Buccaneers, losing Evans would mean the team will rely even more heavily on players like young star Emeka Egbuka, as well as veteran Chris Godwin, heading into next season.