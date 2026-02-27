Max Homa is one of the biggest fan favorites on the PGA Tour. Much of that has to do with his likability and willingness to be candid with his thoughts and emotions. That was on display again on Friday after Homa put together a really strong round at the Cognizant Classic.

Homa carded a 5-under 66, vaulting him up the leaderboard. That is because Thursday's opening round did not go nearly as well, with a 2-over 73. His impressive play at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, FL., took him from below the cut line into contention.

Afterward, Homa was asked if making the cut this week was any sort of a win.

“Yeah, especially just kind of how down I was yesterday about it,” Homa said candidly.

“It felt like a win for sure. I was really happy with the way I played, too. I felt like I played too good yesterday to be outside, so it was nice to bounce back.”

That is a direct contrast from Brooks Koepka, who was in a similar situation. Koepka was 3-over after day one, but also carded a 66 on Friday, making the cut.

When asked if making the weekend was a win, he was very direct.

“No. If I'm out here to try and make cuts, I'm probably done.”

The five-time major winner is clearly not lacking for confidence.

That is something Homa has openly struggled with, often letting his vulnerability show. It is that mentality that has endeared him to so many fans. But if you ask him, his game is in a good place right now.

“The whole season just been playing a lot better than the numbers are showing, but I just haven't really holed any putts or done anything great. I got some bonuses out there and then played some good golf.”

Max Homa has won six times on the PGA Tour. His most recent victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. Since that time, many expected his career to take off with major titles.

It has not, but that likely explains the different in mentality from Homa and Koepka.