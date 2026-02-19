Chris Gotterup continues his meteoric rise as he recently claimed his fourth title on the PGA Tour in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

Gotterup outclassed Hideki Matsuyama in a sudden-death playoff, marking his second win of the year. It also vaulted him ahead of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler atop the money list, with Gotterup earning around $1.7 million in the WM Phoenix Open.

While the 26-year-old Gotterup does not need any advice with the way he has been playing, he still received some from two fellow Oklahoma products: Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and former NBA star Blake Griffin.

“Just continue doing what you're doing. (Getting) two wins out of three tournaments is pretty special,” said Reaves in the video posted by the PGA Tour on X.

“Whatever you do, don't listen to us,” added Griffin.

Gotterup said he is aware that Reaves and Griffin play golf, and he appreciated that they have been supporting him.

“That's funny. That's awesome. They've actually both been reaching out to me and stuff, so it's cool,” said Gotterup.

“Even though I went to OU for one year, it feels like I went there for all four (years).”

Fellow @OU_Athletics alum Blake Griffin and Austin Reaves played Riviera last week and had some words of "advice" for @ChrisGotterup 😂 pic.twitter.com/22g237ZqOW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2026

Gotterup added that Reaves “got game” and expressed his desire to play with him one day. He also gave credit to Griffin's swing.

Gotterup continues to climb in the rankings, taking down marquee names in big tournaments, underscoring his status as one of golf's most exciting young performers.

When NBA studs notice you, you know you're doing something right.