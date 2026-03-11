Pro-wrestlers often have to maintain the thin line between real and reel while performing and attending live shows. Over the years, many times, fans have jumped barriers and attacked wrestlers. However, instead of fighting back, the wrestlers had to maintain their calm and walk away from the situation.

However, recently, something different happened when Lucha Libre AAA wrestler Niño Hamburguesa was reportedly released by AAA and WWE after he allegedly got into a heated incident with a fan and hit them.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam recently reported that Hamburguesa was released from his Lucha Libre AAA contract. The decision was made after the clip of him hitting the fan repeatedly went viral on social media. It was also noted that Hamburguesa was informed by The Undertaker about his AAA release. The clip going viral on the internet shows Hamburguesa hitting the masked fan with three elbow strikes before landing a harder and more brutal strike on their temple.

“Sources claim that the clip did no favors towards the AAA Star and despite fans saying that the fan previously provoked Hamburguesa, he intentionally sat on the lap of other person and proceeded to hit him several times with constant elbows straight to the face,” the report from BodySlam read. “He was noticed of his termination via Zoom Call. WWE and AAA haven’t made a declaration of the incident.”

Hamburguesa remained with the Mexican promotion after it was acquired by WWE earlier in 2025. Since then, he has worked matches at Guerra de Titanes in Dec. 2025, and AAA’s Fox Latin America premiere this January. He is also a former AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion and even won the 2025 Rey de Reyes tournament.