The Waste Management Phoenix Open delivered on all of the promises on Sunday. An exciting finish and a loud crowd brought sports fans right up to the start of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Chris Gotterup stole the title, marking his second PGA Tour win, beating Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff.

CHRIS GOTTERUP WINS THE WM PHOENIX OPEN!! He defeats Matsuyama on the first playoff hole for his second win of the season. pic.twitter.com/6GyjYNZ2KU — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 8, 2026

Gotterup looked like he was out of the tournament late in the day on Sunday. But five birdies in six holes to finish shot him up the board to 16-under par. That knocked Scottie Scheffler out of the tournament and made Gotterup the leader in the clubhouse. Gotterup watched and waited while Matsuyama finished his 18 holes.

Matsuyama had not made a bogey on Sunday entering the final hole. But the driver woes finally met him, missing his 11th fairway of the day into the church pew bunkers on the left. A poor shot caught the lip of the church pew, bringing bogey into play. It was a bogey five and a playoff between Matsuyama and Gotterup.

Gotterup and Matsuyama teed it up on the 18th hole in a sudden-death playoff. Gotterup pumped his drive into the fairway, but Matsuyama found water. Even a great shot from the veteran could not keep the youngster at bay. Gotterup drilled a lengthy birdie putt to secure the win.

Matsuyama held a one-shot lead coming into Sunday's round, looking for his third title in the desert. He won the 2016 and 2017 titles, and looked like he was going to pick up a third. But his driver did not help him on the last hole either time.

Gotterup burst onto the scene last year by winning the Genesis Scottish Open. He followed that up with his first top-five in a major at the Open Championship in Northern Ireland. Already, he has two wins in 2026 after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. That win clinched him his first-ever Masters berth, and this one could put him in the Top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scottie Scheffler nearly swiped the WM Phoenix Open

Scheffler was the heavy favorite to win coming into the week, as he is most weeks on the PGA Tour. But a two-over 73 on Thursday put him in danger of missing the cut in his second 2026 event. Scheffler never flinched, firing a 65 to stick around for the weekend. He followed that up with 67-64 on the weekend to finish at 15-under par, good enough for a tie for third place.

Scheffler has won two Phoenix Opens in his career and won his first start of the PGA Tour season at the American Express a few weeks ago. His charge on Sunday had fans and players feeling like his win was inevitable. But pars on 16 and 18 kept him from ascending to the top of the leaderboard. Still, he birdied four of his last six to finish tied for third.

Scheffler, Gotterup, and the rest of the PGA Tour will head to Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pro-Am starting on Thursday. Scheffler has never won that event, so he'll look to add a new trophy to his closet.