The Kansas City Chiefs have retained one of their breakout players in the 2026 offseason, keeping Tyquan Thornton in the receiving corps.

Thornton has made the decision to stay with the Chiefs on a two-year deal on Monday, per NFL insider Mike Garofolo. He joined Kansas City in the 2025 offseason, bolstering the depth of the receiving corps through the campaign.

“The #Chiefs have agreed to terms WR Tyquan Thornton to a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $14 million, per his agents @henryorgann and @Agent_Big_Al of @disruptivesport. The speedster is back with Patrick Mahomes & Co. in KC,” Garofolo wrote.

Thornton was productive with the chances he had this past season. He recorded 19 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns, his best campaign since his rookie year with the New England Patriots.

What lies ahead for Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs this offseason

The Chiefs will look forward to Tyquan Thornton's rise in the receiving chart, having his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes grow over time.

Thornton saw his three-year stint with the Patriots be inconsistent. He had a promising 2022 campaign had him make 45 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. However, the former 2022 second-round selection regressed in 2023 and 2024 as he looked for a better situation. Kansas City gave him that chance, allowing the young receiver to make explosive plays within the offense.

Kansas City finished with a 6-11 record throughout 2025, being at third place within the AFC West Division standings. They finished above the Las Vegas Raiders while being behind the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos in that order. In terms of the AFC standings, they sat at 12th place. They were above the Cleveland Browns and the Raiders while being behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs will continue making additions in the offseason and the upcoming NFL draft. They seek a return to serious playoff contention, especially for the Super Bowl where they made the championship game for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024.