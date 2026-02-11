The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM is this weekend, where Rory McIlroy is aiming to go back-to-back in what will be his first tournament of 2026. The superstar golfer is back and ready to defend his crown.

Ahead of Pebble Beach, McIlroy was asked about the ongoing debate about adding another Major Championship in a recent ESPN article by Mark Schlabach. It could happen in the future, and The Players Championship has been rumored to be added. Rory shares that he wouldn't mind more, but it's safe to say that he likely won't ever get on board with The Players being added.

“Look, I'd love to have seven majors instead of five, that sounds great,” McIlroy said via ESPN. “I think The Players is one of the best golf tournaments in the world. I don't think anyone disputes that or argues that. I think from a player perspective, it's amazing. I think from an on-site fan experience, it's amazing. It's an amazing golf course, location, venue.”

Article Continues Below

“But I'm a traditionalist. I'm a historian of the game. We have four major championships. You know, if you want to see what five major championships look like, look at the women's game. I don't know how well that's (gone) for them.”

The Players will be held March 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy continued on to say that there doesn't need to be any changes with that event.

“But it's The Players — it doesn't need to be anything else,” said McIlroy. “Like I would say it's got more of an identity than the PGA Championship does at the minute. So like from an identity standpoint, I think The Players has got it nailed. It is an amazing tournament in its own right, and I don't think it being classified (as) a major or not a major makes it any more or any less.”