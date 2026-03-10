Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likes dogs. He and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have a pit bull and a cane corso.

Mahomes also likes dawgs.

Team USA shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is one.

Witt delivered the highlight of the night in their win over Mexico, 5-3, in the World Baseball Classic on Monday. He dove deep into the hole to catch the hit of Alejandro Kirk in the fourth inning before lasering a long throw to first base for the out.

Mahomes could not help but salute Witt, posting a one-word reaction on X.

“Dawg!” said Mahomes.

With the training camp of the Chiefs not beginning until July, the 30-year-old Mahomes is enjoying his free time, and supporting Team USA in the much-awaited tournament is part of the agenda. Plus, he has an extra affinity for the 25-year-old Witt, who plays for the Kansas City Royals.

Mahomes definitely knows his baseball. He played as a pitcher and a shortstop at Whitehouse High School in Texas before eventually focusing solely on football.

Fans echoed the three-time champion's energy for Witt.

Article Continues Below

“Bobby Witt is unreal,” said @BBQChiefs.

“Today, he did it for the USA!” added @Realjaybackup.

“@BwittJr @PatrickMahomes in the same city in their primes. We are lucky to be alive right now!” wrote @jhamil991.

“He's on our team!” posted @brucer334979.

“Tell B-Witt I need 50 homers this season!” urged @KhariConception.

Mahomes will have his chance to represent Team USA for the first time if he pushes through with his plan to compete in flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Dawg, when that happens, for sure, Witt will cheer for him.