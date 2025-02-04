Tiger Woods' mother Kultida has passed away at 81 years old.

The golf legend announced the news Tuesday on social media:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods wrote. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

“Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Woods shared a close relationship with his mom. Kultida met Tiger's father, Earl Woods, during military duty in Thailand. She was mixed with Thai, Chinese, and Dutch. Tiger Woods was the couple's only child, while he also has half-siblings from his dad's first marriage.

Tiger's father died way back in 2006 as well after a lengthy battle with cancer. Kultilda was seen at his indoor TMRW Golf League in Florida just a week ago. Woods did not say how his mother died.

Woods' mom traveled to watch him golf all over the globe over the years. She was a huge supporter of her son and lived in Florida as well, where Tiger resides.

This is undoubtedly a difficult time for Woods and he may end up taking some time away from the sport as a result. Last season when Tiger Woods received the Bob Jones Award from the USGA, he showered his mother in praise for all that she's done for him:

“My mom doesn’t get enough credit,” Woods said. “Everyone thought that it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life.”

RIP.