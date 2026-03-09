On Monday, it was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero that the Atlanta Falcons were emerging as the favorites to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his release from the Miami Dolphins. The news comes as the Falcons prepare for a 2026 season in which quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be coming off the third ACL surgery of his career, meaning a quality backup will be very necessary.

As it so happens, Tagovailoa has quite the history in the Falcons' home of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Back in 2018, Tagovailoa was inserted as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of their national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, taking over for Jalen Hurts, who had been struggling up to that point.

Tagovailoa then cemented his name in the college football history books with his performance in the game, leading the Crimson Tide on a comeback and ultimately finding wide receiver Devonta Smith, now Hurts' teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, for a touchdown in overtime to cap off the win.

Two years later, Tagovailoa was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he has had some ups and downs through the first half-decade of his career in the league.

Concussion scares at one point threatened to end Tagovailoa's football career, but he was able to steer clear of further issues in that department in 2025.

For Atlanta, signing Tagovailoa for the right price would seem to be a risk worth taking, considering that all signs point to quarterback Kirk Cousins moving on in the coming weeks, and with Penix Jr.'s health a constant question mark.

For what it's worth, Tagovailoa did produce arguably his best game of the season for the Dolphins last year in Atlanta against the Falcons, and he'll hope that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium magic continues, if he does indeed sign with the Falcons.