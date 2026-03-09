The biggest addition of the San Francisco Giants' offseason could actually be the one they made months before Hot Stove even began. Rafael Devers has been with the club since last June, but following an erratic 90-game stretch that was defined by positional adjustments and ongoing media speculation, the 29-year-old slugger is hoping to start fresh with the Orange and Black in 2026. Devers should be much more comfortable, and apparently, he is also feeling much healthier. The three-time All-Star is back in action at spring training.

Devers is returning to the Giants lineup for Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Angels, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. He has been battling a hamstring injury, so fans will be delighted to see him in the batter's box more than two weeks before Opening Day. Considering the initial turbulence the 2018 World Series champion weathered after a messy breakup with the Boston Red Sox, it is important he begins the new campaign in good standing.

San Francisco is trusting Devers to be the top overall hitter on an offense that is often unpredictable. Despite the controversy surrounding him, the Dominican Republic native still posted 20 home runs , 51 RBIs, a .460 slugging percentage and .807 OPS with the Giants. Imagine the numbers he can produce when he is fully acclimated and content.

A base-hit machine like newcomer Luis Arraez should also give No. 16 some additional protection near the top of the batting order. When taking into account all the factors at play, it seems the only true obstacle standing in the way of a Rafael Devers eruption is health. He will try to allay any injury concerns during the remainder of spring training.