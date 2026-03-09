Green Bay Packers Micah Parsons has already made his mark as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. However, he knows the NFL is loaded with talent coming off of the edge.

Parsons was asked who he thought the three most underrated pass rushers in the league were on X, formerly Twitter. His response: Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams or Odafe Oweh of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oweh is entering free agency and will be looking to cash-in on a long-term contract. The Chargers acquired him at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Ravens. Oweh ended the year with 7.5 sacks after recording 10 in his final full season with the Ravens. Over his first 79 games at the NFL level, the pass rusher has made 176 tackles, 79 quarterback hits and 30.5 sacks.

Verse just finished up his second season in the NFL. Already, he has put up 124 tackles, 45 quarterback hits and 12 sacks. Verse has made the Pro Bowl twice and and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The Rams star upped his sacks from 4.5 to 7.5 and QB hits from 18 to 27 in 2025.

Highsmith has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Steelers, appearing in 90 games. He has put up 337 tackles, 91 QB hits and 45 sacks. Highsmith is coming off of a 2025 campaign in which he put up 50 tackles, 19 QB hits and 9.5 sacks. Watt may get all the buzz in Pittsburgh, but Parsons has recognized their other defensive force.

When Parsons returns to play, he'll look to prove why he is in a different tier. But he is still humble enough to recognize talent across the league.