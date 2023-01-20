Gonzaga Bulldogs head basketball coach Mark Few commented on LMU snapping the team’s 76-game home winning streak following a 68-67 Loyola Marymount victory in the McCarthey Athletic Center, ESPN wrote in a Thursday article.

“The home streak is over,” Mark Few said. “It was going to end sometime and it ended in a tough, hard-fought battle. Our guys battled back and had a shot to keep it going…

“I don’t think anybody is going to touch that (streak) for quite some time.”

It would be the Bulldogs’ first home loss since an early-2018 defeat to Saint Mary’s, according to Sports Reference.

Senior guard Cam Shelton ultimately sealed the upset victory after the Bulldogs started to mount a comeback in the second half, cutting a 6-point Lions lead with 11 minutes remaining to tied with just under 1:30. A missed free throw from senior forward Drew Timme paved the way for a confident possession from the 6-foot-2-inch guard, who sized up Timme on the perimeter before banking in a contested layup as he dove into Gonzaga’s interior defense.

Shelton tried to seal the game earlier on, but the defensive pressure from Gonzaga junior guard Julian Strawther was too much to overcome.

To LMU head basketball coach Stan Johnson, who led the team to the program’s first win in Spokane since 1991, the game win meant more than just snapping a five-year Gonzaga home win streak.

“For us, it’s another sign that our program is moving in the right direction, and that’s the biggest thing,” Johnson said. “Not too many people are going to come up here and win, so I think it just stands and validates the guys we have in the locker room and all the things we’ve been trying to accomplish.”

The Bulldogs will tip off against the Pacific Tigers at 7 p.m. PST on Saturday in the Alex G. Spanos Center.