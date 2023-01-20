Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs winning in Spokane against unranked teams is one of the surest things in college basketball. But that was simply not the case Thursday night when No. 6 Gonzaga basketball got felled at home by the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The loss to Loyola Marymound was not only a huge blow to the bid of Gonzaga basketball for a No. 1 seed in the 2023 March Madness. It was also the first time in several years that a ranked Gonzaga basketball team lost as a home team versus a non-Top-25 program. Moreover, the defeat at the hands of the Lions stopped Gonzaga’s legendary overall win streak at home.

“Loyola Marymount upsets No. 6 Gonzaga in Spokane. This ends Gonzaga’s 83-game win streak as a ranked team against unranked opponents (2nd-longest streak in D-I history) It also ends their 76-game home win streak which was the longest since Lamar won 80 straight between 1978-84,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Gonzaga, which has one of the highest-powered offenses in the nation, was simply handcuffed by the Lions, who limited the Bulldogs to only 44.4 percent shooting from the floor and 28.6 percent (4-14) from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Gonzaga basketball wasn’t able to do much to slow down Loyola Marymount guard Cam Shelton, who exploded for 27 points. Shelton’s layup with 13 seconds remaining in regulation put the Lions ahead for good, as Gonzaga failed to answer with a basket in the next Bulldogs possession.

Gonzaga now has a 1-2 record in Quadrant 3 games and will look to vent their frustration on the Pacific Tigers in a road game on Saturday.