The Washington Mystics are 11-11 heading into the WNBA's All-Star break. Washington sits just behind the Indiana Fever in seventh place in the standings. However, the most impressive thing about Washington's turnaround is that the team's catalysts are rookies. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have held their own against Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and the rest of the league.

Iriafen's efforts have impressed WNBA legend Sue Bird, who interviewed the rookie forward ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game. While the former USC Trojan spoke about the transition from the NCAA game to the professional world, one thing stood out. According to her, the biggest jump has been in the basketball IQ of her opponents, not their speed or skill.

Stewart and Wilson are two of the better bigs in the WNBA, but the position as a whole is one of the best. For a rookie navigating her first season, Iriafen has experienced her fair share of growing pains. She spoke to Bird about what she has learned through the first 22 games of her WNBA career.

“I think it’s how smart people are, like the basketball IQ,” Iriafen said. “And for me obviously my position is like some of the best players. So just like going against Stewie. Like she would literally tell me like, ‘I’m able to get you on this every single time because of A,B,C, and D.’ and I’m like, I’m not even thinking about that and she’s already able to see all of that. And going against BG and A’Ja. So I would say the biggest thing is just how smart. The level that I want to get to you and the level they are at is how smart they are. They don’t have to be the fastest on the floor but they're able to play at a pace, or see everything before it happens. So the biggest difference is the level of IQ that they have.”

Iriafen has her work cut out for her if the Mystics are going to make it into the playoffs. However, she has started to close the gap between her and players like Stewart and Wilson. If she continues to grow at the rate she is, Iriafen could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them as the Rookie of the Year.

More Washington Mystics News
Brittney Sykes, Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron, and Shakira Austin all smile together
Why Mystics fans should be excited after 11-11 startJoshua Valdez ·
Mystics Sonia Citron, Nike Ja 3, WNBA All-Star
Mystics’ Sonia Citron rocks new Nike Ja 3 for WNBA All-StarDominik Zawartko ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center.
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s All-Star replacement officially announcedJaren Kawada ·
Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8) watches her teammates warming up before the game against the Indiana Fever at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Mystics’ Georgia Amoore reveals teary-eyed rehab momentJoshua Valdez ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) goes up for a shot Wednesday, July 10, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: © Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Mystics rumors: Is Washington looking for Aaliyah Edwards trade destination?Jess Koffie ·
Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center.
Sonia Citron’s game gets ‘silky smooth’ claim after Mystics-Wings clashJoey Mistretta ·