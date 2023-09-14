Remember when Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers roughly 2.5 months ago? It has been radio silence on a potential Lillard trade since.

Lillard prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat. however, that has yet to materialize. That means a team other than the Miami Heat could swoop in and make an offer the Blazers can't refuse. That seems unlikely, but it's a fun possibility in potential trades.

ESPN recently took a stab at a potential Lillard trade with the Toronto Raptors being the All-Star point guard's landing spot. Does it make sense for both sides?

Toronto Acquires: Damian Lillard

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This article points to the Kawhi Leonard trade the Raptors made in the summer of 2018 when they dealt DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick (which became Keldon Johnson) to the San Antonio Spurs. But maybe this feels more like a different Leonard-adjacent trade?

When the Los Angeles Clippers traded for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder on the night there was a literal earthquake in Las Vegas after all the Summer League festivities of the day, that trade wasn't billed as the Clippers solely acquiring George. They also traded, in essence, for Leonard, to finally reel him in as the free agent they coveted. Right or wrong, that's how that trade was billed by many.

This trade could have a similar effect. Pascal Siakam is entering the last year of his contract. The Cameroonian star has stated his desire to stay in Toronto. Siakam reportedly won't sign an extension with any team that trades for him; only the Raptors, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

So, why not trade for Lillard and try to build a contender around him, Siakam, and Scottie Barnes? Barnes and his development would insulate the Raptors from truly ever bottoming out. Siakam has two All-Star appearances and two All-NBA teams to his resume. And of course, Lillard is Lillard and he just had the best season of his career last season.

The Raptors also could really use Lillard. The Raptors shot the third-lowest percentage from three last season at 33.5% as a team. That was before losing Fred Vanvleet in free agency, who shot 34.2% on just under nine attempts from distance per game.

Toronto's offense was also just clunky all season. Siakam, Barnes, and OG Anunoby loved to pound the rock and create out of isos far too frequently for an offense in 2023. And without spacing, there wasn't room to drive. There was too much overlap in their skill sets. Lillard erases all of that. That trio could very much coexist and make a much better offense than what Toronto's was a year ago.

Grade: A

Portland Acquires: OG Anunoby, Gradey Dick, Chris Boucher, Thad Young, and two first-round picks

Portland failed to surround Damian Lillard with versatile wings during his tenure there. They wouldn't be making the same mistake this time around. OG Anunoby is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He also fancies himself as someone who can show a little more on the ball than we've seen throughout his career. While on a rebuilding team, however, he'd have the room to attempt to expand his game.

Gradey Dick would be a valuable addition too. He isn't the best defender but he tries and has good size at 6-8 205 pounds to hold his own on the perimeter. He was also arguably the best shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft. Add with them Chris Boucher, a fine small-ball center option, a good vet in Thad Young, and two first-round picks? Portland could do a lot worse than this trade.

Grade: B+