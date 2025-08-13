The Arizona Diamondbacks have had it rough this season, but the club isn't going down without a fight despite being 10.0 games back in the NL West. In Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers, things took a hilarious turn in the top of the fifth when the MLB umpire accidentally rang out Arizona's hitter despite only recording his second strike during the at-bat.

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo was at the plate when the Rangers pitcher threw a strike that appeared to be down and in. The umpire called the strike as if Castillo had struck out completely. However, the ump quickly fixed his mistake and made it clear that the count was actually 1-2.

Umpire accidentally rung the batter up with two strikes and then on the next pitch the Rangers gun Ketel Marte out at the plate to end the inning pic.twitter.com/JuqsZKhKOm — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 13, 2025

Unfortunately, the inning ended after the Rangers managed to throw Ketel Marte out at home on the very next pitch. It was an odd occurrence, but the game continued without a hiccup from there.

Castillo, who is 25 years old, made his major league debut in 2024. This season, he has played in 17 games, including Wednesday's contest against the Rangers. The Diamondbacks are utilizing three different catchers right now, as Castillo, Jose Herrera, and James McCann are rotating in while Gabriel Moreno is on the 60-day IL. Moreno suffered a hairline fracture in his finger. He is first eligible to return on August 18.

Until then, the Diamondbacks will likely continue rotating catchers. Considering the club is well behind in the standings in the NL West, it's possible that manager Torey Lovullo focuses on playing younger players to see what the team has within the organization. That could give Arizona a heads-up for next year to help the front office gauge roster needs during the offseason.

The Diamondbacks are wrapping up their three-game series against the Rangers on Wednesday. After that, Arizona will face off against the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series on the road.