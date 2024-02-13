Patrik Laine entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28.

Now more than ever, professional athletes are open and honest about their mental health. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is one of the latest athletes to take an indefinite leave from their sport to work on their mental health.

Laine hasn’t played since Dec. 14 of last year and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 24. Injuries have limited him to 73 games since the start of last season, something that has likely contributed to his mental health.

On Monday, Laine responded to a video clip from a Blue Jackets fan podcast called BnB Roundtable. In the clip, one of the co-hosts is ranting about what is wrong with the Blue Jackets this season. In doing so he mentioned that “Laine is out because he's contemplating Remington retirement.”

Remington is an American firearms and ammunition manufacturer, so hundreds of people on social media say that the comments were a hit at Laine's mental health and an embarrassing mark on themselves and the Blue Jackets fanbase.

Laine called out the podcast and its five co-hosts for allowing that sort of comment to get out to the public. Three of the co-hosts laughed or smiled after the remark, while another seemed to tune it out.

“Are you guys kidding me?” Laine said on X. “Are you guys serious?” Those two statements were said in separate posts. He later said “This is just not ok,” while sharing the video with his over 50,000 followers.

The podcast later responded with an apology video that lasted over six minutes, with three of the members, including the one who made the comments, making statements on behalf of themselves and the podcast. They apologized to Patrik Laine, the Blue Jackets and their fans and also vowed to donate to charities and causes that advocate for mental health.

The video brought even more negativity to the situation. Laine has yet to respond to it.