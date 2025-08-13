The Dallas Cowboys have had a cloud hanging over them for the past several weeks ever since Micah Parsons publicly announced his intention to seek a trade from the organization. It would be a fitting end to an entirely avoidable saga orchestrated by team owner Jerry Jones that has some fans wondering if he cares more about generating headlines than winning games.

The Cowboys are hoping for a bounce back year from their offense after their 2024 season was derailed by injuries on that side of the ball, but quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't provided the team with a ton to be optimistic about thus far at training camp.

That trend continued on Wednesday during a Cowboys scrimmage when Prescott threw a brutal pass that was intercepted by defender Sam Williams and returned to the end zone for a pick six, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Hopefully, it's not indicative of something more widespread and is just a blip on the radar for what Prescott hopes will be a bounce back season.

Last year, Prescott exited the lineup in early November after going down with a hamstring injury in a road game against the Atlanta Falcons. While the Cowboys' season was already hanging on by a thread by that point in time, the injury more or less solidified Dallas' fate of missing the playoffs for the first time in several years.

This offseason has been defined by the Parsons saga. It's possible that Parsons' trade request was simply a negotiating tactic to try to put the pressure on Jones and company to accelerate contract extension talks, but it's never a great sign when your franchise cornerstone is publicly indicating his desire to look for greener pastures.

In any case, the Cowboys don't have long to sort things out with Parsons before the season gets underway on September 4 vs the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.