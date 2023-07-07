After another playoff disappointment, the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a different approach this offseason. New general manager Brad Treliving, who replaced Kyle Dubas earlier in the offseason, wasted no time in placing his stamp on the roster.

Through the first few days of free agency, a clear theme is emerging in Treliving's first signings: he wants the team to get tougher and grittier. This is apparent through the signings of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, but especially with the addition of enforcer Ryan Reaves.

Reaves may not be a star, or even close to one, but he's a player pretty much every hockey fan knows. That's because he's arguably the most well-known enforcer in the NHL, developing a reputation entirely because of his ability to lay big hits and drop the gloves. Now he takes his talents to Toronto for a three-year deal worth $4.05 million, or $1.35 million annually.

There's a lot to break down with this signing, so let's do so and assign Reaves and the Maple Leafs a grade.

Maple Leafs' Grade: D+

First off, Toronto getting tougher and meaner is something that actually makes perfect sense. The Maple Leafs have received a ton of criticism for being “soft” or “too easy to play against” in this window, and with their best agitator in Michael Bunting leaving in free agency, they needed to add some grit. And credit to Treliving, he did just that.

However, there's a big difference in how the Leafs approached this problem with each of their signings. Bertuzzi and Domi may be pests for opposing teams, but can also produce points when needed. On the other hand, Reaves is basically only an agitator, not contributing much other than that. In case it wasn't obvious, the first type of player is much better than the second.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To further illustrate this point, let's take a look at Reaves' point production throughout his career. His most productive season came in 2018-19 with the Vegas Golden Knights, when he set career-highs with nine goals and 20 points. In other seasons, Reaves usually puts up around 10-15 points and usually plays less than 10 minutes a night.

Reaves' game does have a place in the league, and he has been a great locker-room presence everywhere he's gone. However, that doesn't mean he's worth a three-year deal. Ironically, he's the only one of the Leafs' free-agent pickups that got a term longer than one year, but he's easily the most replaceable of them. His $1.35-million cap hit isn't that high, but for a cap-strapped team like Toronto, it may be a problem. It's especially problematic when the contract takes him until he's 39, which is way too long.

This signing isn't a total disaster, but it's a lot of commitment for not much of a reward.

Ryan Reaves' Grade: A+

Reaves absolutely cashed out with this deal and there's no other way to put it. He may have signed longer deals and ones with a higher AAV before, but to get such a sweet deal at 36 is sure to make him happy.

Reaves also could help Toronto in its pursuit of a long-awaited championship. As mentioned previously, he's a great locker-room presence, and that can be invaluable with the mental hurdles the Leafs have faced in the playoffs. While his on-ice fit is somewhat questionable, he should be a great addition off the ice.