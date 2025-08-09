Aug 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line paved the way to their Super Bowl LIX championship. Months after the franchise's second title, most of those linemen are still in place.

The Eagles viewed that depth as an opportunity to upgrade another defensive position this offseason. Earlier this week, the Eagles traded defensive tackle Thomas Booker to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for 24-year-old cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

Bennett is entering just his third season in the NFL. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is not ruling out the possibility of the young cornerback starting in Philadelphia's secondary.

“We'll find out here soon,” Fangio said, according to a post on X by Eagles reporter Martin Frank. “We'll throw him into the action and see what he's got.”

Bennett joins a secondary room that also returns several key players from Super Bowl LIX. Sophomores Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are the most notable, two crucial players in Philly's playoff run.

Mitchell finished the 2024 postseason with four passes defended and two interceptions. On the other hand, DeJean's postseason was highlighted by intercepting Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown.

The two young cornerbacks are only expected to grow in their second year. Beyond them, it's unclear who will emerge in the secondary.

Kelee Ringo is the only other returning cornerback who played in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles have since added Bennett, veteran Adoree' Jackson, and 2025 fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams.

These four will likely be battling for playing time during the 2025 season. With Mitchell and DeJean presumably locked in as starters, it'll be up to Fangio and his staff to determine the next in line.

Bennett appeared in 10 games for the Raiders a season ago, acting as their fourth option at corner. He played 461 snaps, just over 41%. With depth questions behind the Eagles' two stars at corner, Bennett has a chance to earn meaningful reps for the reigning champs.