The New York Yankees are imploding. New York has fallen out of first place in the American League East, and is hanging on for dear life to chances of just making the MLB playoffs. New York Post reporter Jon Heyman is painting an even tougher picture of how things stand for the struggling Bronx Bombers.

“The Yankees are 1/2 game ahead of the Guardians, who have 1/3 their payroll, who sold at the deadline and who have a gambling investigation hanging over 2 of their pitchers, including their star closer,” Heyman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

New York is just 61-55 on the season, heading into Saturday. The Yankees have tumbled to six and a half games out of first in the AL East. The club has lost six of their last seven games.

The Yankees seem to have problems everywhere

New York's relievers have struggled of late to hold leads. One of them in particular is Devin Williams, who joined the club before the 2025 season.

This season, Williams has posted a 5.73 ERA. That is on track to be the worst mark of his career in that category. Williams' WHIP is also higher than usual, at 1.23 this season. He has moved in and out of the closer role all season, due to this subpar performance.

“I’m not making pitches. It’s pretty simple,” Williams said, per the New York Post, after another Yankees loss on Friday. The team bowed to the Houston Astros in a 5-3 game.

The Yankees starters have also been banged up. Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched all season. Clarke Schmidt got hurt and is out for the year. It has been a rotation by committee for this group of Yankees hurlers.

New York added plenty of players before the trade deadline. One of those additions is reliever David Bednar, who was previously the closer for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bednar has had ups and downs so far for the Yankees, but may be an answer for the team in the bullpen.

The Yankees host the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon, in an attempt to get back on track. Houston leads the American League West, with a 65-51 record.