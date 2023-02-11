The New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues have completed the Vladimir Tarasenko trade. The 31-year-old forward made his debut in New York on Friday, scoring an early goal in a 6-3 win.

Now that the dust has settled a bit on the trade, how did each team do? Are the Rangers winners in this deal? Did the Blues get enough? Let’s give out some grades for the Rangers-Blues Vladimir Tarasenko trade.

Full trade

The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues. In return, the Blues acquired forward Sammy Blais, defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

To help facilitate this deal, the Blues retained 50% of Tarasenko’s salary. The condition of the fourth-round pick is that the selection becomes a third-rounder if the Rangers make the playoffs.

The conditions on the first-round pick are a bit trickier. New York owns both their own first-round pick as well as the first-round pick of the Dallas Stars. The Rangers acquired this pick before the season in exchange for Nils Lundqvist.

The Blues will receive the later of the two picks the Rangers have. However, if the Stars pick is in the top 10, then the pick shifts to a 2024 first rounder and St. Louis will receive the later of those two picks.

New York Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko

The Rangers acquired the best player in this trade without a doubt. Tarasenko has had his struggles this season, but has a proven track record of goal-scoring, and a change of scenery could benefit him.

Prior to his goal Friday, Tarasenko had 10 goals with the Blues and 29 points on the season. The 31-year-old has surpassed the 30-goal mark on six previous occasions. He even scored 40 goals back in 2015-16.

Tarasenko also brings Stanley Cup experience. The veteran goal scorer helped the Blues win their first-ever Stanley Cup back in 2019, defeating the Boston Bruins in the final.

While he didn’t win the Conn Smythe award, Tarasenko did put in a great performance. He scored 11 goals and 17 points in 26 games during the Blues’ improbable run to the Cup.

Tarasenko is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. And he has struggled with injuries, as well as sheer inconsistency. However, he is in a much better situation now with the Rangers, and he is playing healthy.

The Rangers will have to figure out how, or even if, they can make an extension work. Either way, this is a great pickup for the team, and it should pay dividends as they push for the playoffs.

Let’s not forget about the other player acquired in this deal. While not a household name, Mikkola certainly checks some boxes for the Rangers. He’s an upgrade over both Ben Harpur and Libor Hajek, with the latter going down to the AHL as a result of this move.

One former Blues player is enjoying the benefits of a change of scenery deal. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman has emerged as one of the team’s best players this season. Could the same happen for Mikkola? Only time will tell.

St. Louis Blues trade Vladimir Tarasenko

For the Blues, this return isn’t too bad given their position. Tarasenko had sought a move away from some time, and had a full no-trade clause, giving him complete control over his next destination.

The Blues re-acquire Blais, who won the Cup with Tarasenko in 2019. St. Louis traded Blais to the Rangers back in 2021 in a deal for Pavel Buchnevich, and it didn’t work out for New York.

The 26-year-old Blais played 54 games in New York, but injuries derailed his tenure. He recently returned to the ice from a torn ACL injury that took him out of action for nearly a year.

Blais is not someone who will light up the score sheet. But he is a player who can contribute at the NHL level with something to prove. Furthermore, there’s a familiarity with the Blues organization that is invaluable to have.

The Blues also pick up a young defenseman in Hunter Skinner. The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Skinner has spent the last three seasons in the AHL, though he has spent the majority of this season in the ECHL. He has played 22 games for the Jacksonville Icemen, scoring three goals and eight points in that time.

The big piece for the Blues, however, is the first-round pick. It is a bit disappointing the pick will likely be a mid-20s pick. However, the Blues (a) should receive that pick this season given how the Stars are doing, and (b) should receive that pick this season in what looks to be a deep draft class.

Final thoughts and grades

Overall, this trade works for both sides. The Blues traded two of their six pending unrestricted free agents, getting a decent haul for them in the process. Especially considering their lack of leverage in this situation.

The Rangers, meanwhile, acquired a proven goal scorer and a solid third-pairing defenseman to aid in their playoff push. Friday night saw Tarasenko meshing well with fellow star Artemi Panarin, which will certainly make Rangers fans happy.

One point of criticism would be the condition on the fourth-round pick. The Rangers are likely making the playoffs, giving the Blues a 2024 third-round pick. Why the condition was added is a bit confusing, but it isn’t too egregious.

Both teams do well in this deal. The Rangers receive a slightly higher grade, however. They received the best player, and the team that receives the best player usually does better than the other team in these deals.

New York Rangers grade: A-

St. Louis Blues grade: B