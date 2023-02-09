The New York Rangers needed a right-winger to slot into their lineup, and they just acquired one by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Defenseman Niko Mikkola is also part of the trade, according to Seravalli.

The Rangers announced the full terms of the trade. New York receives Tarasenko and Mikkola, while the Blues will get Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Tarasenko is a 31-year-old right-winger who should slot nicely into the Rangers first line alongside Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad. Tarasenko is a close friend of Rangers star Artemi Panarin, they are both from Russia and played in the World Juniors together. Tarasenko even told the Blues to sign Panarin about a decade ago, according to Craig Custance of ESPN.

Tarasenko is 31 years old and in the last year of an eight year $60 million contract, so he is a true rental to help the Rangers this season, then he will be a free agent in the summer. Tarasenko’s cap hit is $7.5 million for this season. However, the Blues are reportedly retaining a big portion of Tarasenko’s cap his, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Tarasenko has 29 points in 38 games this season.

Niko Mikkola should fill the role of being a depth defenseman, which was a need for the Rangers. Defenseman Libor Hajek was placed on waivers by the team, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bet and TSN. The move presumably clears way for Mikkola.

Sammy Blais is a former Blue who was dealt to the Rangers in the trade that sent winger Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis in the summer of 2021.

The Blues sit nine points back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and hope this trade helps them re-tool for the future.

The Rangers sit in third-place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the New Jersey Devils in second, and hope Tarasenko helps them make a run at the Stanley Cup.