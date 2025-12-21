Simone Biles was ecstatic over the Chicago Bears' win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The game went into overtime, which ended with Caleb Williams throwing a 46-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore, for the game to end 16-22. That moment was documented by the Olympic medalist on her Instagram Story as she pointed her phone towards the action on the field. She, alongside other with a few other women, began jumping up and down in excitement.

For this game, Biles chose to stay comfy with a customized matching black sweatsuit that had No. 36 written over it as well as black sunglasses that had her husband, Jonathan Owens, jersey number on it.

Simone Biles' immediate reaction to the Bears' OT win against the Packers on Saturday. 🔥 Biles, an Olympic icon, is the wife of Bears safety Jonathan Owens. pic.twitter.com/CTl2IKjQWM — Kit Espina (@KeithEspino22) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Biles often attends Bears games in support of her husband and shares how she gets ready on social media. She also usually incorporates her husband's jersey number or his face onto her clothing for the game.

Owens and Biles got married in May 2023 and shared photos of their wedding with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Owens.”

Following the win, Williams did a full lap around Solider Field to thank the fans.

“We put it out there this week that we needed the fans, that we want the fans to be proud to be a Chicago Bears fan, and so I wanted to give my thanks,” Williams said. “They were a big part of the game today. Like I said, when we go on the road or we're home, I want them to travel well, I want them to be here, I want them to show out and I want them to be proud.

“I wanted to go around and give my thanks to them.”

The Bears now have 11 wins under their belt and their next game will be on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28.