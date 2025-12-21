As the No. 3 Duke basketball team was stunned in their first loss to the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, 82-81, there is no doubt that the Blue Devils will have to reassess and get back on track. With the Duke basketball team led by head coach Jon Scheyer, he would speak after the game about the positives that come after such a disappointing loss as the program had.

In some ways, a loss like this was inevitable, as though the Blue Devils got close wins against Arkansas and Florida in recent weeks, there was an underlying issue in those results that appeared on Saturday. Each game saw Duke have double-digit leads, where against Texas Tech, the Blue Devils led by as much as 17 points before losing it down the stretch.

If there's one person who is confident in the team to bounce back, it's Scheyer.

Article Continues Below

“The one thing this team has done, they responded every time,” Scheyer said, via ESPN. “In practice, in games, so I know I'm going to have a team that comes back ready to work, ready to build, and a team that takes responsibility, too.

“And I think for us, and for me, the only good part about this is it gives you — winning can make you soft, it just does,” Scheyer continued. “And, so it can give you just that extra understanding of the value of every possession, when you have a lead and things can happen where all of a sudden, you can put yourself in a position where a call can go against you, a missed free throw, a missed block out, and that can be the difference of winning and losing.”

Fortunately, the Duke basketball team will have 11 days off before the start of ACC play on Dec. 31 against Georgia Tech.