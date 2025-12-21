The Chicago Bears got a huge win on Saturday night. Chicago defeated Green Bay 22-16 in an overtime thriller that strengthened their grip on the NFC North. The Bears are now 11-4 ahead of Week 17 and have a strong chance of winning the division. They could even make the postseason in Week 16, with a little help from an old enemy.

Bears fans will be rooting for Aaron Rodgers for the first time ever during Week 16.

If the Rodgers-led Steelers can beat the Lions on Sunday, the Bears will clinch their first playoff berth since the 2020 season per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chicago is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They have a solid lead over Green Bay (9-5-1) after Saturday's big win.

A Detroit loss would not only clinch a playoff berth for Chicago but also significantly increase their chances of a division win.

The Bears still have some work to do to actually lock up the division title. But even if they fail to do so, they could clinch the playoffs as a wild card team. That possibility would be guaranteed with a Lions' defeat.

Chicago currently has a 97% chance to make the playoffs before Sunday's game, per The Athletic's playoff simulator. If the Lions beat the Steelers, then the Bears will still have a 96% chance at a playoff berth.

Ultimately, Bears fans should be rooting against the Lions, Packers, and 49ers during the rest fo the regular season. And they will control their destiny in that regard because of their remaining matchups.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 17 matchup against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Then Chicago concludes the regular season with a home matchup against Detroit.

Hopefully the Bears can take care of their business and return to the playoffs this winter.