The Chicago Blackhawks have had a difficult transition period, going several consecutive years without a postseason appearance. However, they'd be hard-pressed to find anyone feeling sorry for them considering what they accomplished during their glory years with three Stanley Cup victories in seven seasons that also included an additional pair of trips to the Western Conference Final.

Former Blackhawks cornerstones Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have moved on, with 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard now the top talent. While Bedard earned the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie forward for 2023-24 as expected, he couldn't lead his team to postseason contention. However, after a busy day from GM Kyle Davidson, Bedard now has plenty of additional assistance on the ice.

Chicago was among the busier NHL teams on the first day of free agency, bringing in multiple new players including veterans Pat Maroon, Craig Smith, Alec Martinez, and Laurent Brossoit. They also lured former 2015 Stanley Cup winner Teuvo Terevainen back to town.

But the first notable addition that general manager Kyle Davidson made was signing scrappy forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year, $22 million contract. Bertuzzi will now join his fourth Original Six squad and will be looked upon to not only provide a physical boost but also to chip in with timely offense.

Tyler Bertuzzi joins fourth Original Six team

Bertuzzi is now over halfway through his Original Six NHL tour, having started his career by playing several seasons with the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings. Unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the team, he was dealt to the Boston Bruins at the 2023 Trade Deadline and experienced his first Stanley Cup Playoff action. He was one of Boston's better forwards during their stunning Round 1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Bertuzzi signed a one-year “prove it” contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs last summer. It took him some time to acclimate to his new surroundings and teammates, but he picked up the pace during the second half of the 2023-24 season, finishing with 21 goals and 22 assists. He also added four points in seven postseason games, as the Leafs lost to his former Bruins teammates.

Bertuzzi now has the term and stability he reportedly sought with Detroit, signing the longest contract of his NHL career with the Blackhawks.

What will he bring to Chicago?

During his media availability shortly after the deal became official, Bertuzzi indicated that he's looking forward to bringing “energy” to the Blackhawks lineup while also creating space for Bedard, via The Hockey News.

“Myself as a player, hopefully, I can bring some energy coming here and I’m excited for a new opportunity and it’s exciting for me and my family,” Bertuzzi said.

“Obviously he’s a special player,” Bertuzzi continued when discussing Bedard. “What I can bring is to get in on the forecheck, bring that energy, and try to create that space playing with him or whoever it might be. It’s not going to differentiate my game.”

Grading Tyler Bertuzzi's deal with Blackhawks

The good news for Bertuzzi is that he's established himself as the ideal player that teams love to have when it comes to playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His five goals and five assists in his first taste of postseason action with the Bruins in the aforementioned seven-game series were impressive, and he was also a factor this past spring for the Maple Leafs.

The bad news for Chicago is that they're still a long shot to compete for the postseason, even with the multiple additions they've made to their roster. However, Bertuzzi's tenacity and competitiveness will only serve as positives for the franchise attempting to dig themselves out of the League's basement.

Bertuzzi has demonstrated throughout his career that he's not afraid to mix it up and live in the dirty areas of the ice. He'll also get the chance to be a factor on Chicago's power play while slotting into the top-six of their lineup, opening up the opportunity to contribute more offensively.

One drawback to Bertuzzi's style of play is that he's more prone to injuries, a likely reason why he wasn't previously able to secure a long-term contract. We've seen numerous examples over the years of skaters who play with an edge begin to diminish in effectiveness thanks to the physical toll they undergo.

Final Grade: B+

Overall, the benefits of Bertuzzi's deal outweigh the drawbacks for the Blackhawks considering they aren't in “win now” mode. Look for Bertuzzi to produce in the 40-50 point range while also bringing his trademark scrappiness.