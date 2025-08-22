The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing season in 2024-25. They finished at 3-14, the bottom of the league. Their reward was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and the Titans picked Cam Ward. Tennessee's offensive hopes lay on his and Calvin Ridley's shoulders. However, bringing in a receiver like Terry McLaurin from the Washington Commanders would change everything.

McLaurin and the Commanders are at odds over his potential contract extension. Things have gotten so bad that the Pro Bowler submitted a trade request to Washington's front office. Negotiations are ongoing, but the team is not comfortable giving McLaurin the long-term deal he is looking for. At this point, the Commanders need to act quickly if they want him for Week 1.

When Mclaurin turned in his trade request, general managers around the league picked up the phone. Regardless of what the asking price is for the receiver, teams won't pass up the opportunity to at least ask about what a potential deal looks like. The receiver is quickly approaching 30 years old, but he is one of the league's most consistent options on the perimeter.

McLaurin has been with the Commanders organization since the team drafted him in 2019. During his time in the NFL, the receiver has seen his team change its ownership, name, and quarterback multiple times. Despite all of the turnover, he has hovered around 1,000 yards a season, no matter who was behind center. He kept it up last season, making the Pro Bowl yet again.

If Washington leans towards trading McLaurin, there will be a bidding war. Here is one trade the Titans could offer the Commanders for McLaurin.

Titans receive: WR Terry McLaurin

Commanders receive: 2026 2nd round pick, 2026 3rd round pick

Why should the Titans trade for McLaurin?

Ward has shown flashes in his preseason games so far this season. The No. 1 pick is under a lot of pressure to perform out of the gate for a Titans team that wants to compete in the AFC South. However, one of the glaring weaknesses in Tennessee is the lack of top-tier weapons at the rookie's disposal. Adding a player like McLaurin would give Ward another bona-fide threat to utilize.

McLaurin has had success with many different quarterbacks. However, his immediate chemistry with Jayden Daniels was on another level. He helped the Rookie of the Year find his footing and guide Washington all the way to the NFC Championship Game. There is no reason why McLaurin can't provide the same support for Ward as he navigates his rookie season.

Article Continues Below

From a purely football standpoint, McLaurin balances the Tennessee offense. Instead of stacking up on Ridley, another elite receiver gives defenses a new threat to worry about against the Titans. That attention will take pressure off of the run game, allowing Tony Pollard to take advantage of bigger holes on the ground. It could be Tennessee's recipe for success on offense.

Ridley has been big for Ward throughout the preseason. That connection is solid and should continue to improve throughout the regular season. However, bringing in McLaurin can create a formidable trio that the rest of the AFC South has to deal with all season long.

Why should the Commanders trade McLaurin away?

McLaurin's contract extension talks have given the Commanders' front office issues for months. The receiver is not willing to come down to a price that Washington is willing to pay. In the receiver's defense, this might be the last big deal he gets in his NFL career. However, not having him on the field creates a lot of unwanted drama that the team doesn't want or need this season.

Trading McLaurin away would be met with a lot of backlash from Commanders fans. However, it might be the best move that Washington can make. If they trade him to another team, signing him to a long-term extension becomes someone else's problem. The Commanders can start worrying about life without him, retooling the offense around Daniels and Deebo Samuel.

At the end of the day, Washington does not want to trade McLaurin away. The receiver has been with the team through thick and thin. It is entirely possible that both sides reach an agreeable number before the season begins. However, the odds of no deal happening get better and better with each passing day. Why not flip him for two valuable draft picks next season?

While most eyes will be on Micah Parsons' drama with the Dallas Cowboys, McLaurin's situation is just as important. If a contract extension in Washington isn't on the table, the Titans should do everything they can to bring in the talented wideout to give Ward the best chance to succeed.