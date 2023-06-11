The Toronto Raptors are hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic to be their next head coach. But while it's a big loss for Grind City, Desmond Bane couldn't be more excited for the veteran tactician.

After almost two months of searching for Nick Nurse's replacement and interviewing various candidates–including Steve Nash and Kenny Atkinson–the Raptors decided to hire one of top rising coaches in the NBA in Rajakovic.

Rajakovic is highly respected around the league, and with his track record as one of the best coaches in player development, his hiring has been met with plenty of positive reactions from Raptors fans.

Bane himself knows very well what his now-former coach is capable of, and so he didn't hide his delight that Rajakovic now gets to take over an NBA team. While retweeting the news about coach's Raptors hiring, the Grizzlies swingman wrote: “Definitely deserves it!!!”

Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies will surely miss Darko Rajakovic and his work alongside Taylor Jenkins. However, it's definitely a big step for the 44-year-old.

Rajakovic now inherits a Raptors team that was in the crossroads before on whether to rebuild or keep competing for the playoffs and, potentially, the title. With his arrival, it sure looks like Toronto is determined to take the rebuilding route. The team has a promising young talent in Scottie Barnes, and it seems he'll be at the center of the rebuild with Rajakovic at the helm.

For now, though, it remains to be seen what the Raptors are going to do in the offseason and how they will build their roster.