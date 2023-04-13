A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

You would be hard-pressed to find a more vocal LeBron James naysayer than Skip Bayless. The renowned broadcaster has spent years speaking his slander against the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, and there appear to be no signs of him slowing down anytime soon. Be that as it may, Skip is still taking LeBron’s Lakers to take down Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in their upcoming first-round NBA Playoffs series, which obviously speaks volumes of just how little belief Bayless has in Memphis’ credentials.

According to Skip, LeBron and Co. will end this series in Game 6:

“I’m gonna go Lakers in six,” Skip said on Wednesday’s episode of Undisputed on FS1. “I’ve been saying this all week because I haven’t been quite as sold on Memphis this year than I was last year.”

Bayless was quick to point out that the loss of both Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams due to injury is going to hurt the Grizzlies significantly, and that their depleted frontcourt will struggle mightily against a surging Lakers side. Skip also talked about how the Grizzlies have taken on a villain role this season in that they’re trying to be a “modern-day equivalent of the Bad Boy Pistons.” Bayless believes that this could backfire on them.

The 71-year-old broadcaster then turned his attention to Ja Morant. In his mind, Skip believes that Morant’s off-the-court distractions are also going to cost him and the Grizzlies dearly:

“Ja went through hell of the floor,” Bayless continued. “I thought he was very fortunate to sort of skate out of it as quickly as he did. So he’s back, and yet now there’s going to be growing focus, spotlight on him and them.”

"This team has embraced the villain role…wants to be sort of the modern day equivalent of the bad boys of the Pistons…they all play to this." Skip Bayless on the Grizzlies, but picks the Lakers to win in six 🗣 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/SY059TYa3V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

Grizzlies fans obviously aren’t going to like Skip Bayless’ prediction here. Laker Nation, on the other hand, might have finally found one thing that has come out of this man’s mouth that they can agree with.