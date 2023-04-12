A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers got their groove at the most opportune time would be an understatement at this point. This is after watching LeBron James and Co. valiantly battle back against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Tuesday’s winner-take-all Play-In Game in order to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was impressed with his team’s performance in their overtime win over the Wolves, and he delivered quite a rousing post-game speech as he rallied his boys ahead of the upcoming playoff series against Ja Morant and the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies:

“Started off the season with 2-10. Some of you guys weren’t here for that,” Ham said. “We were told by the analytical department that that gave us a 0.3% chance of making it to the postseason. Now here we are in the Playoffs.

“Let’s get ready to dance.”

As Ham said in his post-game message, more than a few folks out there had their doubts about the Lakers not only during the start of the season but even toward the latter part of their campaign. However, they have completely turned things around of late, and despite having the odds stacked against them, are now headed into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Some doubters and non-believers didn’t even think the Lakers were going to make the Play-In tournament, yet here they are now.

There’s no time to celebrate for LA, though, as they face an extremely tough test against Ja Morant and a hungry Memphis Grizzlies side that is looking to prove themselves in the postseason. This is going to be a good one.