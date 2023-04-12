Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green firmly believes LeBron James and the no. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers have a legitimate chance to pull off an upset against the no. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Green noted that the Lakers series is a tough match-up for the Grizzlies. While the Warriors forward shared that Jaren Jackson Jr. could be impactful for Memphis if he utilizes his 3-point shooting, he thinks Anthony Davis’ inside presence and LA’s defense on the painted area will make things difficult for Ja Morant and co.

It certainly doesn’t help Memphis that big man Steven Adams is ruled out for the rest of the postseason due to a PCL injury.

“This is a tough match-up for Memphis. I expect LeBron to get the tempo of the game, where he think they should have the tempo and not just try to get up and down with that young Memphis team–I can’t foresee them doing that,” Green said.

He added, “AD and Jaren Jackson. Jaren Jackson won’t be able to pull AD rom the rim [since] AD doesn’t really like to guard 3-point shooters, so I think it’s something to watch there. … On the flip side, Ja Morant loves to get to the paint, and you’ve got a shot-blocker like AD at the rim, you got Jarred Vanderbilt smacking stuff up, LeBron smacking stuff up, the Lakers are absolutely great at guarding the paint.

“I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it’ll be an upset. It will not be easy, but I think the Lakers may take this series.”

"It will NOT be easy… but I think the Lakers may take this series" —@Money23Green previews Lakers-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/APmxW1b7RF — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 12, 2023

Draymond Green certainly makes a great point here. Anthony Davis has really been dominant for the Lakers over the last few weeks, during which LA made an incredible run to make the postseason. LeBron James and the rest of the team have been as healthy as ever, which bodes well for their title aspirations.

Not to mention that the Grizzlies have had a hard time against the Purple and Gold during the regular season. LA won the season series with Memphis, 2-1, with Davis punishing the Grizz throughout.

It remains to be seen how the Grizzlies will stop LeBron, AD, D’Angelo Russell and all of the Lakers’ weapons, but as Green said, it’ll be troublesome for them.