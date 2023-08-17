The 2019 draft class is slowly coming to light as one of the more decent groups of talent in recent history. The debate has always been if the New Orleans Pelicans should have selected Ja Morant with their first overall pick. This comes after Zion Williamson got hit with a lot of injury concerns throughout his tenure. Although, the Memphis Grizzlies star also has his fair share of controversy and he has to deal with it before starting off the NBA season late.

Ja Morant will not be with the Grizzlies when the NBA season starts. This is because he needs to serve the suspension that was given to him during his gun debacle last year. The biggest twist in this storyline is that he gets to immediately face off against his 2019 draft-class rival.

Ja Morant’s first game he’s eligible to return will be Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be in NOLA and nationally televised on TNT. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) August 17, 2023

His first game back could have him battle it out against the Pelicans led by Zion Williamson, per Damichael Cole of The Memphis News. The game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be on the 19th of December and nationally televised on TNT.

Both stars have been facing their demons this offseason. Ja Morant has to constantly look back on missing out on the season awards because his eligibility for them is in peril. Zion also has to deal with the public relations crisis that his weight, injuries, and health status brings around. The additional problem of Moriah Mills is also one to look out for as the season unravels.