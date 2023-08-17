Trading card valuation only goes up because of two reasons. First, their value skyrockets when the player gets a higher status than expected which expands their fan base and consequentially the amount of people wanting to buy them. Second is when important people pop up on the card of an important player. Both of these are happening to the Memphis GrizzliesJa Morant rookie card due to the recent Michael Oher “The Blind Side' debacle.

You heard that right! The Ja Morant rookie card does not only have Young Dolph and Key Glock on it. Rather, it also features the faces of the Tuohy family who signed Michael Oher to a conservatorship in ‘The Blind Side'. The Grizzlies' rookie card got a lot of attention with the passing of Young Dolph two years ago. Now, the valuation might go higher because of the Michael Oher issue.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Notably, a lot of fans have been going wild about how they price and value their prized possessions. This card is already good in and of itself. But, the stories behind the faces plastered on the card allow for a larger asking price. Now, a lot of stories lie behind the card.

For starters, Young Dolph's assassination came two years after its release. Ja Morant's issue with guns has also made it an enticing conversation starter for most Grizzlies fans. Lastly, the addition of the Tuohy family in the middle of it all may certainly fund someone's college tuition if sold at the right valuation.

Do you have one of these cards? If so, it is not too late to have it graded and sell it.