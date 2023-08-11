If there is one thing Austin Reaves won't forget about their 2023 playoff run, it's probably the Los Angeles Lakers' destruction of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Reaves hinted how annoyed he was by the Grizzlies' constant trash-talking, so much so that he said it really felt good when the Lakers shut them up and sent them packing in the postseason. The Purple and Gold sent Memphis home in six games.

“All of Memphis honestly, their whole team talks s**t. It felt good beating them in the playoffs,” Reaves said when asked on the Full Send Podcast who has ever talked trash to him.

No one can blame Austin Reaves for that rather savage take. After all, it's true: the Grizzlies talk so much for a team that has yet to prove anything on the court. That is why several players and teams don't like them. It also just gave the supporters of other fanbases more reason to hate on them.

Of course things might be different for the Grizzlies come the 2023-24 season since premier trash-talker Dillon Brooks is no longer with them. As every NBA fan knows, it was Brooks who poked the bear in LeBron James during the playoffs, giving the King some extra motivation to take them down.

If the Grizzlies don't change and continue their trash-talking ways, though, don't be surprised if the teams they face will be twice hungrier or more. At least we're pretty sure Austin Reaves and the Lakers will feel that way when they meet again.