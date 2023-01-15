Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, just like the whole NBA Twitterverse, lost his mind after witnessing Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant detonate against the Indiana Pacers with a wild Dunk of the Year-candidate throwdown.

Late in the third quarter of their Saturday showdown, Morant escaped his defenders and found a clear path to the rim to deliver a massive dunk. Pacers big man Jalen Smith tried to stop him, but he only ended up receiving a facial from the Grizzlies youngster.

JA MORANT JUST OBLITERATED JALEN SMITH 🤯pic.twitter.com/y07tCrcpYK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Here’s another look at Morant’s insane dunk:

This replay of Ja Morant's poster dunk on Jalen Smith… 😳pic.twitter.com/04i72LdA9H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Kevin Durant, who spent his Saturday watching a ton of games while recovering from his knee injury, had a rather hilarious reaction to Ja Morant’s dunk. It was clear he was in awe of the slam, and the Nets star showed it in the funniest way possible.

It’s hard to blame Durant for that reaction, though. In fact, it’s safe to assume that several fans had those kind of faces after watching Morant deliver his Dunk of the Year entry. It’s just that good.

Morant himself called it the best of his career. But what made it different and really good? According to the Grizzlies star, it the Ja 1’s he’s wearing.

Hopefully we get to see more of the same dunk or even better from Morant. As for Durant, we can’t wait to see him return. Maybe he can also give fans an explosive slam whenever he is healthy again and ready to play.