Just like the rest of the NFL world, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was left in awe after witnessing Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars come from behind to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown.

The game looked like it was over for the jaguars after the first half when the Chargers took a 27-7 lead. It didn’t help that Lawrence made an ugly history with three interceptions in the opening period and four overall in the first half.

However, when everyone doubted them and counted them out, the Jaguars clearly kept believing. After cutting the lead down to 10 in the third quarter, Lawrence and co. kept their foot on the gas pedal to complete the turnaround with an 11-0 fourth quarter for the 31-30 victory.

Trevor Lawrence himself had four touchdowns to make up for his interceptions, allowing the Jaguars to move on to the divisional round.

For his part, Kevin Durant took to Twitter to show his respect to the Jaguars and the “elite” football they showed in the second half of the game.

“Looked like Jacksonville just had to get them playoff jitters out the way so they could lock in. That was an elite display of football in that second half man..respect,” Durant wrote.

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars. While they had a forgettable first half display, what people will remember from it was their sensational comeback in the second half and how the Chargers collapsed against them

As Durant said it, respect to them.