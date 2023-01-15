We all know by now how Ja Morant has some of the wildest hops in the entire NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar reminded the entire basketball world about this known fact on Saturday after exploding all over Indiana Pacers power forward Jalen Smith with a slam that should be a worthy dunk of the year candidate.

Morant busted out a nasty crossover on Oshea Brissett to open up a clear path for himself to the basket. The Grizzlies point guard got a full head of steam as he rose up for the slam. Smith tried his best to meet Ja at the apex, but we all somehow knew how this sequence was going to end up:

JA MORANT JUST OBLITERATED JALEN SMITH 🤯pic.twitter.com/y07tCrcpYK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Ja. Morant. That was absolutely insane. You have to give Jalen Smith credit for trying to block Morant’s dunk. The Pacers big man knew he was risking being on the wrong end of another Ja poster, but he showed no fear. Unfortunately for him, Morant elevated a few inches over him for the mind-blowing one-handed flush.

Did you see how far Ja Morant cocked that one back? That’s crazy. NBA Twitter definitely seems to think so:

Sheeeeeeeesssssssshhhhh!!!! — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 15, 2023

His hops is different — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 15, 2023

Dunk of the year? — SNBets (@SNBets) January 15, 2023

Holy hell — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 15, 2023

As you may have noticed, most of the reactions were short and sweet. I guess the mean streets of Twitter were at a loss for words after seeing that massive explosion from Ja Morant.

What you can say for sure is that this dunk should be in contention for the best slam of the season come June.