The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick.

The matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, December 29, promises to be a thrilling contest. The Thunder, boasting a stellar 24-6 record and riding a four-game win streak, will look to continue their dominance at home against a Grizzlies team that stands at 21-10. Key players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recently scored 45 points, will be crucial for OKC's offensive strategy. Meanwhile, Memphis aims to overcome recent struggles, having lost their last four visits to Paycom Center. Expect a high-paced game as both teams vie for Western Conference supremacy.

Here are the Grizzlies-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Thunder Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sunday's highly anticipated matchup at Paycom Center. Despite the Thunder's impressive 24-6 record, the Grizzlies' recent form and offensive firepower make them a formidable opponent. Memphis, boasting the league's highest scoring average at 124.0 points per game, has been on a tear, as evidenced by their recent 155-point explosion against the Toronto Raptors. While the return of Ja Morant has reinvigorated the Grizzlies' offense, they now will be without their star point guard after suffering an injury in their most recent victory.

While the Thunder have been dominant at home with an 11-2 record, they'll be facing significant challenges with key players sidelined. Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, and Alex Caruso are all listed as out for the game, potentially hampering OKC's defensive capabilities. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, have shown resilience and depth, with players like Santi Aldama stepping up when needed. If Jaren Jackson Jr. can lead this team as he has been with absence of numerous key starters the Grizzlies' balanced attack and momentum could prove too much for the short-handed Thunder, setting the stage for a statement win on the road.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to secure a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sunday's highly anticipated matchup at Paycom Center. The Thunder, boasting an impressive 24-6 record, have established themselves as a dominant force in the Western Conference this season. Their home-court advantage has been particularly formidable, with a stellar 11-2 record at Paycom Center. This success can be attributed to the electric atmosphere created by the passionate OKC fans, who have reignited the arena's reputation as one of the NBA's toughest venues for visiting teams.

Key to the Thunder's expected triumph will be the exceptional play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been on a tear this season. Coming off a 45-point performance, Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive prowess and leadership on the court have been instrumental in OKC's success. The Thunder's balanced attack, featuring emerging stars like Jalen Williams, provides multiple scoring threats that will be difficult for the Grizzlies to contain. Additionally, the Thunder's defensive intensity, which has forced an average of 29 turnovers in recent games, could prove overwhelming for a Memphis team that has struggled on the road. With their combination of home-court advantage, star power, and team cohesion, the Thunder are well-positioned to extend their winning streak and further solidify their standing atop the Western Conference.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, continuing their strong form this season. With a record of 24-6, the Thunder have been dominant at home, boasting an 11-2 record at Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a key player, averaging 31.1 points per game and recently scoring a career-high 45 points against the Indiana Pacers. His ability to create offense, combined with contributions from Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, gives OKC a balanced attack that can exploit any defensive weaknesses.

The Grizzlies, while talented with players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, face challenges in this matchup. Morant will be out with an injury to his AC joint, which could hinder Memphis's offensive flow. Additionally, the Thunder's top-ranked defense allows only 103.3 points per game, posing a significant challenge for Memphis to score efficiently. Given the Thunder's recent run winning nine out of their last 10 games and their strong home-court advantage, they are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Grizzlies, solidifying their status as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Expect a competitive game, but ultimately, OKC should emerge victorious covering the spread at home.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)