It is game four of a four-game set as the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Guardians have come away with two wins so far in the series heading into Wednesday. In the first game, the Red Sox failed to score as the Guardians added two runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to win the game 6-0. In game two, it was an extra innings affair, but the Guardians came away with a 10-7 victory. In game three of the series, it was all about Tanner Houck. He would go nine innings in th game, givng up just three hits, and striking out nine, on his way to the shutout victory.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Guardians-Red Sox Odds
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: +100
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 9.5 (-105)
Under: 9.5 (-115)
How to Watch Guardians vs. Red Sox
Time: 1:35 PM ET/ 10:35 AM PT
TV: NESN/BSGL
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians are 6th in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Andres Gimenez comes in leading the way for the Guardians. He is hitting .303 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage. He has 13 runs scored and nine RBIs on the year. Still, he has no home runs but does have five doubles and a triple. Josh Naylor has also been solid this year. He is hitting .328 with a .414 on-base percentage. Naylor has four home runs on the year, leading to 12 RBIs. He has also scored ten runs.
Scoring is something Steven Kwan has been doing a lot. He is hitting .372 on the year, with a .395 on-base percentage. While he has two doubles and two home runs for his five RIBS, he has scored 18 times on the season. Jose Ramirez has also scored 14 times on the year. He is hitting just .247, with a .263 on-base percentage. Further, He has hit three doubles, and triple, and three home runs, leading to his 15 RBIs on the year.
The Guardians are fifth in team ERA, 14th in WHIP, and eighth in opponent batting average. It will be Carlos Carrasco on the mound. He is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP. Last time out, he went 4.2 innings, giving up five hits and one run, but the Guardians lost in the game. Current members of the Red Sox have 17 at-bats against Carrasco. They have hit .353 against Carrasco with one RBI.
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox are 16th in runs scored while sitting 23rd in on-base percentage, 22nd in batting average, and 15th in slugging. Tyler O'Neill has been solid this year. He has been hitting .313 on the year with a .459 on-base percentage. He has 14 runs scored, and he has hit seven home runs this year. O'Neill has just eight RBIs with those seven home runs. Still, he was in concussion protocol and may miss this game. Jarren Duran has also been producing. He has hit .293 on the year with a .357 on-base percentage. He has six stolen bases this year while scoring ten times. Duran also has a home run and seven RBIs.
Driving in plenty of runs is Reese McGuire. He has taken just 37 at-bats this year but is hitting .270 with a .357 on-base percentage. Further, he has two home runs and eight RBIs on the year. Also having eight RBIs this year is Masatka Yoshida. Yoshida has hit just .215 on the year. He does have a .282 on-base percentage though. Further, he has a home run and eight RBIS on the year while scoring seven times.
Red Sox pitching is second in team ERA, fifth in WHIP, and tenth in opponent batting average. It will be Cooper Criswell on the mound for the Red Sox. He has made just one start this year. In that start, he gave up two runs in four innings, with five hits. That is good for a 4.50 ERA, and he took the no-decision. He has not faced a member of the Cleveland Guardians in his career.
Final Guardians-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
The Red Sox have had a better season pitching than the Guardians. Still, the Guardian's pitching has been solid this year. The Guardians also have the better offense in this one. Cooper Criswell does not have a major track. record to go off of, but the Guardians so have the better pitcher in this one. Take the Guardians to get the win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Guardians-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML