The Atlanta Hawks were in the middle of a plethora of trade rumors. John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic were some of the names mentioned that piqued the interest of numerous teams. Unfortunately, the Hawks decided to stand pat, and the offers of the opposing teams needed to be more satisfactory for Atlanta. The offseason acquisition of Dejounte Murray has yet to be the answer so far, as they have been underwhelming, but they decided to complete ancillary moves only.

Saddiq Bey, Garrison Matthews, and Bruno Fernando were the additions they executed before the trade deadline, but these moves did not move the needle for them. It is fortunate for them that the Brooklyn Nets will likely plummet down the standings, leaving an open spot for the lower-seeded teams to vie for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference.

Even with this scenario, it was overall an underwhelming trade deadline for Atlanta. They could have made some underrated moves involving players with this repertoire.

Hawks’ 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Trading for the wrong wings

Ironically one player with a similar arsenal that would have fit in this current roster is former Hawks’ shooting guard Kevin Huerter. Understandably, they needed to dump salary to lessen their payroll, but why Huerter among their other wings? The rationale for why he fits perfectly alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray is his consistent ability to knock down shots at a constant level, along with an above-average skill for playmaking.

The stark difference between the impact of Huerter on the Sacramento Kings compared to Bogdanovic or Hunter in Atlanta has been very evident. The expectation was for Atlanta to add at least a similar type of player because they have been struggling with two ball-dominant guards handling the ball most of the time.

Saddiq Bey is a high-volume shooter, and his inconsistencies will be tough to swallow in Atlanta. He will receive less playing time and needs the touches and opportunities to get into a rhythm, so it was strange for them to add a player of his caliber. If they were willing to ship five second-round picks for a reliable role player, the Hawks should have used it for someone who would fit more into their system. Bey is on a rookie deal, which made the trade plausible, but it is doubtful that he will sign an extension in Atlanta.

The other type of player they should have added is a Jae Crowder or Dorian Finney-Smith type of guy, especially with how John Collins has been shopped for a couple of years. It has been evident that Collins does not fit into the system of the Hawks, but they could have moved him for a couple of pieces that prioritize defense and rebounding.

The talent of Collins is unquestioned, but constructing a formidable squad requires putting in the perfect ingredients to form an excellent recipe. With the ball in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray’s hands for the majority of the time, he looks lost in offense on many instances, so a wing who could convert corner threes on a consistent level would have been a better fit in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks are a talented bunch, but many holes and weaknesses still need rectification in the offseason. They must study the likes of the Sacramento King, who do not have superstars but are third in the Western Conference. Building a team with Trae Young as the franchise cornerstone is difficult, so Landry Fields has a ton of work out for him.